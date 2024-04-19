 
King Charles advised to take THIS bold step as Prince Harry renounces British residency

By
Web Desk

April 19, 2024

Britain’s King Charles has been urged to take a bold, final and decisive action after his younger son Prince Harry officially renounced British residency and listed US as primary residence.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Prince Harry has updated his records to make clear that he no longer lives in Britain.

The publication claims, filings published by Companies House for 'Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex' record that his 'New Country/State Usually Resident' is now the USA.

It was previously recorded as Britain.

Following this development, royal expert Angela Levin has called on King Charles to remove Prince Harry as a "Counsellor of State to stand in for the monarch should it be needed".

The royal author took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and tweeted, “A document released yesterday on Harry states his home is now America. Surely he can't demand full time top brass protection. Nor interfere with our media. Nor be a Counsellor of State to stand in for the Monarch should it be needed.”

According to Daily Express UK, by law, the Counsellors of State are required to have a UK residence, which the Duke no longer has. 

