Top 5 new Netflix series to watch right now

Watch these new Netflix shows, including 'Baby Reindeer' and 'What Jennifer Did' for the best new entertainment

Netflix has brought a slew of great shows to the platform which range from science fiction to daunting shows based on true stories. As of now, there are enough new shows on Netflix to keep anyone hooked for months. Read on to find your new favorite show.

1. Baby Reindeer





In Baby Reindeer, writer and actor Richard Gadd recounts the disturbing events of his own life. He plays the main character Donny himself.

In the gripping show, Donny gets relentlessly stalked by an older woman named Martha (Jessica Gunning). As he deals with the disturbing things Martha does, he’s forced to relive past traumas.

Gadd’s masterpiece is being hailed by the critics as well as the Netflix audience.

2. Three Body Problem:





Three Body Problem brings Chinese author Liu Cixin’s novel of the same name to life in the best way. A Chinese physicist, Ye Wenjie (Rosalind Chao) who manages to contact aliens in the ‘70s. The show moves between the ‘70s and the present, showing the consequences of Ye’s choices.

3. Anthracite





Anthracite offers a mysterious story to life in the Alpine scenery. When a reporter named Solal Heilman (Jean-Marc Barr) goes missing, his daughter Ida (Noémie Schmidt), who’s a data sleuth, begins her search for him and discovers that it has something to do with a cult that operated 30 years past.

The same cult which committed mass suicide just before the police knocks on their door. The dead members are found with anthracite smeared on one side of their faces, with the only survivor being the cult leader Caleb Johansson (Stefano Cassetti).

4. What Jennifer Did





The docuseries centers on horrifying events from November 2010, when intruders broke into the home of Vietnamese immigrants in a Canadian town and killed the parents of a 23-year-old Jennifer Pan.

Jennifer was the only survivor and also the prime suspect of the case, with prosecutor claiming that she hired the hit men to kill her family. Watch to find out how the case unfolded for Jennifer.

Ripley





Based on the Ripley novels by American novelist Patricia Highsmith, this show takes a different perspective on con artist and serial killer what follows after Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott) gets close to millionaire playboy Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn) Marge Sherwood (Dakota Fanning) and his girlfriend.

This new black-and-white take differs from 1999’s The Talented Mr. Ripley in more than just the visuals.