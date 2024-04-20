John Travolta reflects on life & legacy of Bruce Willis to mark 30 years of ‘Pulp Fiction’

John Travolta reminisced about working with now-retired Bruce Willis while celebrating 30 years to their iconic film, Pulp Fiction.

The Saturday Night Fever star gushed over Willis, who could not attend the celebration thrown by TCM in honour of the 1994 crime-thriller due to his dementia.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Travolta opened up about working with The Sixth Sense actor, saying they felt lucky to be working in a “very special movie,” helmed by Quentin Tarantino.

"Bruce and I had a history,” he began. “We did Look Who's Talking together, and we had a massive success with it. So we were [friends].”

“We had been on vacation together, Kelly and I with Bruce and Demi. So this was not new. We were comfortable with each other," he said, referring to his late wife, Kelly Preston, and Willis’ ex-wife, Demi Moore.

He went on to note how easy it was to star with Willis in the Pulp Fiction, as there was "real, genuine care" between them. "It was very easy to be with each other and relax, you know?" he said.

"And there was real genuine care. And we felt lucky we were in a very special movie,” Travolta added.

While Willis could not be at the ceremony, his wife Emma Heming Willis, and one of the daughters, Tallulah Willis, were in attendance to pay homage to the Hollywood star.

For the unversed, Willis' family revealed the actor was diagnosed with Aphasia in 2022, forcing him to retire from acting. A year later, they revealed his condition has progressed to frontotemporal dementia.