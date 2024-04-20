Joe Alwyn vows to stay ‘respectful' of Taylor Swift despite ‘shocking diss'

Joe Alwyn vowed to stay mum on his relationship and shocking breakup with popstar Taylor Swift months before the singer dropped her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department.



According to a report by Daily Mail, published back in February, the Conversations with Friends star believed the Anti-Hero hitmaker would never diss him or their relationship in her then-upcoming work.

However, to his surprise, one of the songs of her hotly dropped album, So Long, London, seems to be referring to their heartbreaking split, following six-year romance.

Swift croons, "You swore that you loved me but where were the clues? I died on the altar waiting for the proof. You sacrificed us to the gods of your bluest days."

"And I'm just getting color back into my face," she continues, "I'm just mad as hell 'cause I loved this place for so long, London / Had a good run / Moment of warm sun / But I'm not the one."

While Alwyn has not issued any fresh statement as of yet, the Daily Mail report claimed that the actor would stay “completely respectful” to Swift even if she disses him in her album.

“Joe has not said one word about Taylor or their breakup and has been completely respectful of her,” they said, adding, “It’s undeniable that the name of her upcoming album is in reference to Joe’s WhatsApp group chat.”

The insider went on to say that Alwyn has “no reason” to believe that the Fortnight singer would “diss him or their relationship” in any of her songs.

“She writes about her past using code and points of reference,” they said. “It may just be that she is reflecting on their time together, and he is hoping it is nothing more.”

“If it is a diss album, that is shady. He helped her with song writing on her past album [under pseudonym William Bowery on Folklore and Evermore] so it will really come as a shock to him if she talks about their breakup, as it is something he has not spoken of at all,” they continued.

“Regardless of what she does, he will still not respond because he has removed himself from her narrative and is very glad he did.”