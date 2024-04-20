 
David Beckham sues old pal Mark Wahlberg over loss of millions

By
Web Desk

April 20, 2024

David Beckham and Mark Wahlberg became friends when the football ace moved to L.A with his wife Victoria
David Beckham is taking legal action against his old pal and Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg, claiming he got £8.5million out of him in a fraudulent deal.

David and Mark became friends when the football star moved to L.A with his wife Victoria in 2007. David then joined hands with Mark’s fitness company and gym group F45 through his company DB Ventures Ltd.

The legendary footballer’s company became the firm's global ambassador. However, he now claims that he was promised stocks by F45 and Mark Wahlberg's company but they weren’t actually given to him until the prices dropped, costing him the £8.5m, per The Sun.

David has now filed a lawsuit against Mark's company, Mark Wahlberg Investment Group [MWIG] and F45 founders Adam Gilchrist and Rob Deutsch.

Golf star Greg Norman is another big name to have fallen out with F45 and David first teamed up with him to file a joint lawsuit against the company. However, a judge told the duo to file separately.

In response to David’s filing, Mark and F45 owners have denied any “fraudulent conduct" on their part and requested the judge to dismiss the lawsuit. 

