Kanye West, Bianca Censori first 'unbothered' appearance after battery charges

April 21, 2024

Despite having a recent awful experience and battery chargers, Kanye West and Bianca Censori looked seemingly relaxed in the latest outing as a body language claimed.

In an unexpected display, the couple — who almost traveled together in public — saw in a different vehicles in Los Angeles hours after the incident as a dramatic altercation and possible police charges loom over them.

Analysing the pair’s latest instance of driving separately, expert Judi James weighed in, “Bianca is driving her own Porsche and she looks her usual beautiful and styled self here, with no visibly fearful or anxious body language.”

Noting, “Kanye also seems to be relaxed here. Being driven rather than driving he appears to be looking down at what is probably his phone, with his elbow out and no real sign of tension in his shoulders.”

Earlier, the authorities was seeking Kanye’s version on the untoward event after he punched a person for reportedly harassing Bianca.

His rep released a statement explaining, “‘Grabbed' is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted. The assailant didn’t merely collide into her.”

Before signing off he continued and said, “He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted.”

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time Kanye was involved in a scuffle in public.

