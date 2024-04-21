 
menu

King Charles shares major update on his health with latest move

By
Web Desk

April 21, 2024

King Charles delights royal fans with latest appearance

King Charles has surprised the royal fans after the monarch shared major update on his health by stepping out for church appearance alongside Queen Camilla amid his cancer treatment.

According to a report by GB News, King Charles was spotted driving himself alongside Camilla on Sunday.

Prince William and Harry’s father was photographed as he arrived at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral. He looked happy and in good spirits.

King Charles latest outing will be a good news for the royal fans, who are missing seeing him and his beloved daughter-in-law Princess Kate Middleton out and about as they undergo cancer treatment.

This is the first time King Charles was spotted driving himself since he announced his cancer diagnosis in February.

Reacting to King Charles latest health update, one royal fan commented on the Daily Express UK report, saying “Hoping King Charles has a wonderful day! Bless You.”

“Long live King Charles and Queen Camilla,” the other said.

Hilary Swank reflects on her Oscar winning role in ‘Boys Don't Cry'

Hilary Swank reflects on her Oscar winning role in ‘Boys Don't Cry'
Royal fans react as Prince William gives major update on Kate Middleton's health

Royal fans react as Prince William gives major update on Kate Middleton's health
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make major decision for Lilibet, Archie amid royal rift video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make major decision for Lilibet, Archie amid royal rift
'Yellowstone' spin off gets stars vying for lead role: Report

'Yellowstone' spin off gets stars vying for lead role: Report
Prince Harry accused of allowing himself to be mass produced video

Prince Harry accused of allowing himself to be mass produced
Gwen Stefani confesses new career ‘guilt'

Gwen Stefani confesses new career ‘guilt'
Prince Harry is turning into a colossal drag with no chance at success video

Prince Harry is turning into a colossal drag with no chance at success
Simon Cowell breaks silence on Sharon Osbourne, Amanda Holden's feud

Simon Cowell breaks silence on Sharon Osbourne, Amanda Holden's feud