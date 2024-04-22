Meghan Markle could give King ‘precious' thing as olive branch to

Meghan Markle could use her last call for an olive branch from the Royal Family through her kids.

The Duchess of Sussex, who mothers Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with Prince Harry, could bring her children to the UK next month as they celebrate 10 years of Invictus Games

Speaking to the Daily Express, PR expert Renae Smith said: "The presence of their children could help to soften public criticism or media backlash (as people are usually kinder when children are involved) - and highlight the familial aspect of their lives, which is relatable to many.”

"From a strategic standpoint, it could serve as a gesture towards reconciliation, offering a non-verbal olive branch to the royal family and the public - by sharing what is most precious to them,” she explained.

"As with most situations - you have to weigh up the potential benefits and drawbacks, the message it sends to the public and the royal family, and how it aligns with their broader goals and values,” shared the expert.

“Sadly for Meghan and Harry - they’ve tarnished their relationship with the media and the royals significantly - and this will be a consideration that needs to be taken into account for quite some time!" Smith added.