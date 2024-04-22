Meghan Markle branded ‘insensitive' amid King, Kate ‘cancer issues'

Meghan Markle is accused of not ‘reading the room’ as she launches her new brand amid Royal Family health crisis.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is working on lifestyle company titled American Riviera Orchard, has been called out for being a hypocrite.

Royal expert Lizzy Cundy tells GBN America: "They've got these new Netflix shows about making jam and cookery and gardening, and there Harry's about polo playing, it's not really relatable. I think it's pretty insensitive when Catherine's going through what she's going through and the King is going through his cancer issues too, it's really insensitive, to be honest."

The expert added that "they never read the room do they? They're so into themselves they can't see the wood for the trees."

She then went onto compare Meghan insensitivity towards ailing Kate.

“We've heard Meghan going on about the trolling and all the horrible comments and you just think, look at what you've actually done to poor Kate."