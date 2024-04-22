 
menu

Meghan Markle branded ‘insensitive' amid King, Kate ‘cancer issues'

By
Web Desk

April 22, 2024

Meghan Markle is accused of not ‘reading the room’ as she launches her new brand amid Royal Family health crisis.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is working on lifestyle company titled American Riviera Orchard, has been called out for being a hypocrite.

Royal expert Lizzy Cundy tells GBN America: "They've got these new Netflix shows about making jam and cookery and gardening, and there Harry's about polo playing, it's not really relatable. I think it's pretty insensitive when Catherine's going through what she's going through and the King is going through his cancer issues too, it's really insensitive, to be honest."

The expert added that "they never read the room do they? They're so into themselves they can't see the wood for the trees."

She then went onto compare Meghan insensitivity towards ailing Kate.

“We've heard Meghan going on about the trolling and all the horrible comments and you just think, look at what you've actually done to poor Kate."

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic praises Prince William

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic praises Prince William
Meghan Markle's friend blocking spree gets slammed for ‘strategic' ploys

Meghan Markle's friend blocking spree gets slammed for ‘strategic' ploys
Victoria Beckham recalls how she got dubbed a ‘miserable cow'

Victoria Beckham recalls how she got dubbed a ‘miserable cow'
Prince Harry urged to ‘stand aside' amid horrific claims against charity video

Prince Harry urged to ‘stand aside' amid horrific claims against charity
Prince William's signal about Princess Kate's recovery decoded video

Prince William's signal about Princess Kate's recovery decoded

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's baby plans revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's baby plans revealed
Sarah Ferguson pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth on her special day

Sarah Ferguson pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth on her special day
King Charles shares major update on his health with latest move video

King Charles shares major update on his health with latest move