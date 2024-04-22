 
Meghan Markle told to ignore ‘horrid' attacks by Queen Elizabeth II

April 22, 2024

Meghan Markle was once given a valuable advice by Queen Elizabeth II at the start of their relationship.

The Duchess of Sussex, who had come under the media glare for her father allegedly passing on private information ahead of Meghan’s Royal wedding, was asked by the Queen to deal the matter with diligence.

Speaking about the incident, Prince Harry wrote in his book ‘Spare’: "We all looked stunned. Meg tentatively reached for the phone. It seemed Granny was calling to talk about Meg's father.

"She was responding to a letter Meg had written her, asking for advice and help. Meg said she didn't know how to make the press stop interviewing him, enticing him to say horrid things. Granny now suggested that Meg forget the press, go and see her father, try to talk some sense into him."

He added: "Meg explained that he lived in a Mexican border town and she didn't know how she'd ever get through the airport, through the press surrounding his house, then through that part of town, and back again, quietly, safely. Granny acknowledged the many problems with this plan. In that case, perhaps write him a letter? Pa agreed. Splendid idea."

