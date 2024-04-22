Nicki Minaj becomes latest victim of fan thrown object during concert: Watch

Nicki Minaj wouldn’t have it when a fan threw something onstage at her show. The Everybody rapper threw the object back in anger.



In a video circulating X, Nicki can be seen on stage performing her hit Starships when an object lands on the stage. The rapper, dressed in white, picked it up and lunged it back.

This makes the Barbie World rapper the latest in the line of stars who’ve had items thrown on stage by concertgoers.

In 2023, a slew of singers became targets of flying objects in a trend of audience members hitting singers with random objects, including phones, as was the case with Bebe Rexha.

In June 2023, Rexha was hit near her eye with a phone thrown by a man in the audience, The singer was hit with such force that she fell to her knees after being hit.

Her team immediately took her to a hospital. The Baby I’m Jealous crooner suffered a split eyebrow and got stitches. She also shared pictures on Instagram assuring her fans she was ok after being hit. The photos showcased her severely bruised eye area.

Nicolas Malvanga, the man who hit Rexha, was arrested and told the police: "I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny.”