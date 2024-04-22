 
menu

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's kids Archie, Lilibet called ‘ticking time bombs'

By
Web Desk

April 22, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, Lilibet called ‘ticking time bombs’ 

A royal expert has predicted a troubling future ahead for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet after their parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to U.S.

Expert Tom Quinn says Archie and Lilibet are a "time-bomb waiting to go off" who will struggle to find roles as adults in the U.S.

"The time-bomb waiting to go off is Archie and Lilibet as half-Royals in America,” he told The Mirror.

"There may be some interest in them, but it will wear thin quickly in a country that admires rags-to-riches energy and determination and dislikes inherited privilege unless it is combined with charitable or other work,” he continued.

“The advantage of being a half-Royal in the States will be completely outweighed by the massive difficulties Archie and Lilibet will have finding a role as adults. They will be like star child actors who find themselves forgotten as adults,” he added.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex is expected to next visit the U.K. early next month for a special service at St. Paul's Cathedral to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

It’s still not confirmed if Meghan, Archie, or Lilibet will accompany him, but many experts have suggested that the kids’ visit could fast track reconciliation with the royals. 

Taylor Swift reveals another surprise after The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift reveals another surprise after The Tortured Poets Department

Meghan Markle making very insensitive moves towards King Charles despite cancer video

Meghan Markle making very insensitive moves towards King Charles despite cancer
Kim Kardashian ski suit links to Victoria Beckham charity?

Kim Kardashian ski suit links to Victoria Beckham charity?
Todd and Julie Chrisley battle lawsuit involving son Grayson from behind bars

Todd and Julie Chrisley battle lawsuit involving son Grayson from behind bars
Prince William, Harry were not against King Charles wedding to Camilla, royal butler claims

Prince William, Harry were not against King Charles wedding to Camilla, royal butler claims
Paris Hilton shares adorable facts about baby daughter London

Paris Hilton shares adorable facts about baby daughter London
Ariana Madix opens up on writing a cocktail book without Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix opens up on writing a cocktail book without Tom Sandoval
Meghan Markle slammed for trolling poor Kate Middleton video

Meghan Markle slammed for trolling poor Kate Middleton