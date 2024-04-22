Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, Lilibet called ‘ticking time bombs’

A royal expert has predicted a troubling future ahead for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet after their parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to U.S.



Expert Tom Quinn says Archie and Lilibet are a "time-bomb waiting to go off" who will struggle to find roles as adults in the U.S.

"The time-bomb waiting to go off is Archie and Lilibet as half-Royals in America,” he told The Mirror.

"There may be some interest in them, but it will wear thin quickly in a country that admires rags-to-riches energy and determination and dislikes inherited privilege unless it is combined with charitable or other work,” he continued.

“The advantage of being a half-Royal in the States will be completely outweighed by the massive difficulties Archie and Lilibet will have finding a role as adults. They will be like star child actors who find themselves forgotten as adults,” he added.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex is expected to next visit the U.K. early next month for a special service at St. Paul's Cathedral to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

It’s still not confirmed if Meghan, Archie, or Lilibet will accompany him, but many experts have suggested that the kids’ visit could fast track reconciliation with the royals.