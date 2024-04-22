Prince Harry warned he's snatched away Archie, Lilibet's future

Prince Harry’s actions have just come under the microscope as many experts have begun to point out how its Prince Harry Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s chances of a future.

A warning about the potential repercussions Prince Archie and his sister face because of their parents have been shared by royal author Tom Quinn.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent interviews with The Mirror.

During that conversation he branded the children’s future eruption a “time-bomb waiting to go off”, and its all because of the choices made by their parents when they both were infants, allegedly.

For those unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the official move to the US, back when Prince Archie was just an infant, and Princess Lilibet was born and raised in the US right from the very start.

The two have been back to the UK only a handful of times, with Prince Archie having spent most of his infancy stage in Frogmore Cottage.

In the eyes of Mr Quinn all this combined will make them “be like star child actors who find themselves forgotten as adults.”

To make matters worse the expert fears, “The future they could have had as real royals has been snatched away.”

“And Archie and Lillibet may just end up living on the wealth and fame of their parents and doing very little in the way of work,” by the end as well, he added before signing off from the conversation.