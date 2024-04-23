Prince Harry wanted no 'competition' for Meghan from David Beckham wife

Prince Harry and David Beckham reportedly had an argument over their wives, leaving their friendship torn apart.



The Duke of Sussex, who was reportedly worried David’s wife Victoria was leaking stories about Meghan, asked the Manchester United player to keep at arm’s length.

Royal author Tom Bower reveals: "Having flown half-way around the world, he was perplexed why officials after he arrived at the sporting venue were playing a dance to keep him happy, but away from Harry,"

He tells The Sun. "The reason for the distance was Meghan, the newly married Duchess of Sussex. She wanted no competition in the media from David, and especially not from his wife, Victoria.

This comes as Meghan once admitted she cannot wear dresses from Victoria Beckham’s design label

She said in 2019: "What I'm starting to learn is, even though things look amazing on the hanger, it doesn't mean they're going to look amazing on me. For example I love Victoria Beckham dresses, but I don't have the long torso to support that silhouette."