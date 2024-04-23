 
Meghan Markle new jam is 'not going to get her anywhere in life'

By
April 23, 2024

Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand has come under the radar over its quantitative success.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has launched a strawberry jam under brand American Riviera Orchard, has not earned revenue on the product.

Royal expert Michael Cole said: "As far as I know, 50, as you say, have been distributed to [Meghan's] nearest and dearest friends and influencers.

"I'm not sure [that] a single jar has been sold yet and we don't even know what the price is going to be,” Cole added.

He said: "Other friends of the great Meghan have taken a contrary view and think that going down this route of selling jam is not going to get her anywhere in life."

"The fact of the matter is she's got to make money, she's got to capitalise on her royal status and she's set up this blog, this lifestyle channel, and it's interesting that she's calling the it 'jam', in America they tend to call it 'jelly’,” Mr Cole noted.

