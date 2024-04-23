King Charles left Harry in tears over Frogmore eviction: ‘He had no right to do it'

King Charles left Prince Harry in tears over Frogmore eviction: ‘He had no right to do it’

Prince Harry took it as “cruel rejection” after his father King Charles asked him to vacate the Frogmore cottage, claimed an expert.



The Duke of Sussex was left “in tears” and "behaved like a spoiled brat" over Frogmore eviction, which happened after Harry dropped his bombshell memoir, Spare last year.

Speaking with The Mirror, Royal commentator Tom Quinn slammed the father-of-two for behaving like a “spoiled brat” and seeing himself as the “eternal victim."

"Harry was absolutely furious and in tears about being evicted from Frogmore – he felt his father had no right to do it and that it was purely vindictive,” Quinn spoke of Harry’s reaction.

He said the Duke "couldn’t see that choosing to stop being a working royal would inevitably mean being deprived of his royal residence".

"Harry took it as a cruel rejection – a painful reminder of all that he felt when his father fought with his mother during their long drawn out, painful divorce.

"Whenever Charles puts his foot down, it seems unfair to Harry who feels that after everything that has happened to him, he should always get whatever he wants whether that be security paid for by the British taxpayer or a luxurious UK home."

Before concluding, the expert added, "For many Harry is just a poor little rich kid behaving like a spoiled brat, but Harry sees himself as the eternal victim."