'Monarchy needs to be seen to be believed', expert reacts to Kate Middleton's latest move

By
Web Desk

April 23, 2024

Royal expert Richard Palmer has claimed that many Britons would not be able to name Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children, saying “the monarchy needs to be seen to be believed”.

The royal expert was reacting to Kate Middleton and Prince William’s move that breaks the sweet tradition of sharing photo of their youngest son Prince Louis on his 6th birthday.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the royal commentator said, “There will be media scrutiny either way today but the royal “fans” berating the media for covering the controversy over that doctored image should also remember that many Britons wouldn’t be able to name all of the Wales children. The monarchy needs to be seen to be believed.”

He further said, “It remains to be seen whether Kensington Palace will release a sixth birthday photo of Prince Louis today after the furore over the family’s Photoshopped Mother’s Day picture.

“With a mother undergoing chemotherapy, the Wales family may have other priorities.”

Each year, Kate Middleton and William, on the eve of their kids' birthdays, and particularly all of Louis', release a photo to commemorate the special day, and serve as a reminder of how much they have grown.

However, this year, they have apparently broken their birthday tradition for Prince Louis, who turns 6 today, April 23.

