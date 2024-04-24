Tom Cruise ‘guilty’ for missing out on daughter Suri’s life, desperate to reconnect

Tom Cruise is reportedly desperate to reach out to his daughter Suri Cruise following her 18th birthday as he feels “guilty” for missing out on her life growing up.



The Mission: Impossible megastar was bound to pay child support to his ex-wife and mother of his daughter, Katie Holmes. However, since she turned 18, Cruise is not liable to pay for her finances.

Latest report by Heat Magazine claimed that The Secret: Dare to Dream star has told Tom that he is no longer needed in their daughter’s life but he wants to reconnect with his little girl.

“Tom is feeling guilty about missing so much of her life, but insists that he hasn’t completely shut Suri out of his life, and does get updates from time to time,” they said.

The source said Tom “made that deal to allow her and her mother to live their own lives because that was what Katie wanted.”

However, as Suri is “officially an adult” now, the Hollywood hunk “feels she’s old enough to make her own choices, and he wants to reach out and build a better relationship with her.”

Katie filed for divorce from Tom in 2012 after six years of marriage allegedly due to his link to Scientology.

While she was awarded sole custody of their daughter, Tom was to pay child support of £318,000 a year, plus expenses, including medical and educational costs.

Since their divorce, Tom has not been a major part of Suri’s life growing up, according to multiple reports. However, it is pertinent to note here that the actor sued a US magazine back in 2013 after they claimed that he has abandoned his daughter.