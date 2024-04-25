Prince Harry was ‘eager' for photo opportunity with Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry was adamant on getting a picture with Queen Elizabeth II back in 2023.

The Duke of Sussex, who honoured Her Majesty on her Platinum Jubilee in the UK, also wanted his daughter, Princess Lilibet to have an officially picture with the former monarch.

Royal expert Camilla Tominey tells the Telegraph: "When the couple made another beeline for Windsor Castle, travelling straight there after landing at Farnborough Airport, she refused their request to have professional photographs taken with Archie, three, and her namesake Lilibet, one.

"Claiming she had a bloodshot eye, she adroitly denied the Sussexes the photo opportunity they craved. Harry was 'persistent', according to those party to the meeting, expressing a desire to get an official snap of the two Lilibets together at some point in the future. But of course, it was never to be. She died three months later,” she noted.