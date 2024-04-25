Meghan Markle receives podcast snub from Hollywood bigwigs

Meghan Markle receives snub from Hollywood bigwigs with podcast

Meghan Markle’s new podcast is reportedly pushed by a year in between no availability from the guests.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is set to released her new venture with Netflix, has been receiving date issues from the A-lister celebrities.

The Duchess of Sussex's podcast distributor, Lemonada Media has this revealed that the podcast has been delayed,

Meanwhile, royal expert Kinsey Schofield tells GB News: "There are sources telling the Daily Mail that Meghan has a list of very high profile guests scheduled to participate in her new podcast, but does she?

"Very high profile guests usually have their diaries filled months in advance. Meghan should know, she used to be that [high profile],” she noted.

Meghan Markle left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside husband Prince Harry and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.