Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals the rules she will have as a mother

Pregnant Gypsy Rose Blanchard has decided on some rules on parenting and it is not to have any rules.



Gypsy, 32, who was released from prison early this year after serving eight years, is now off to new beginnings with her ex fiance and boyfriend, Ken Urker.

The Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom author told People on Wednesday that most of her inspiration is from how her stepmother, Kristy Blanchard, conducted herself as a mother.

“I want to be kind, that my kids come to me for any kind of advice, just like my stepmother,” she told the outlet.

“I have seen how she has parented her children — and I think she’s a kick-ass mom. She’s supportive and not overbearing,” she added.

“She lets her kids find their dreams while also being able to pick up the pieces when those dreams fall apart sometimes — so that’s kind of the mantra I want to live by.”

Gypsy iterated that she will use a similar approach for parenting.

“All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby. My mother told me I was never going to get married, raise a family, have kids or do any of that,” she told the outlet.

“So, to be here, standing on my own two feet and expecting my first baby, that’s something I’ve reached as an achievement and a personal goal. I thank God every day that I am now having this second chance at life with a kid of my own.”

The expecting mom said she will make sure she does not fall back to her own mother's patterns.

Gypsy added, “The way my mother parented me is definitely not the way I’m going to be. We always say for the next generation, we want to be better than we were raised. And so, for me, I think that couldn’t be any more truthful.

“I have learned from the experience of the trauma of everything not to do.”