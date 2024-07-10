Scarlett Johansson shares her opinion on Dolly Patron's tattoos

Scarlett Johansson shares her opinion on Dolly Patron long-sleeve tattoos rumor

Scarlett Johansson recently shared her thoughts on the rumor that Dolly Parton wears long-sleeve tattoos to hide her full-sleeve tattoos.

Scarlett, who has several tattoos, had a chat about the 78-year-old music star with People at the premiere of her and Channing Tatum’s new film, Fly Me To The Moon.

It is pertinent to mention that a popular theory among fans is that Dolly has been hiding a huge collection of tattoos as she is hardly seen wearing short-sleeved shirts.

In regards to Dolly, she does have a few tattoos, however, she previously admitted that she is 'not a tattoo girl'.

Weighing in on the rumor, Scarlett began at length by admitting, “I don't know, I'm so not a conspiracy theorist, I really believe in science. I don't know. I think probably that Dolly Parton has full tattooed sleeves.”

While Dolly spoke with W Magazine about her tattoos in 2021, she stated, “I have a few little tattoos here and there. I don't have the real heavy, dark tattoos. Mine are all pastel. And I have more than one!”

As far as the country singer’s tattoos are concerned, she has tattoos of angels, ribbons, bows, butterflies, baskets of flowers and even beehives.

According to People, Dolly opened up for the first time about having a meagre ink collection when she appeared on the Jay Leno show in 1999.

Furthermore, Dolly mainly wears long-sleeved shirts when she appears in public, with the star previously explaining she likes to cover up her scarring from her medical procedures as well as her raised keloids.