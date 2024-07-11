 
Simon Cowell reveals his son's love for 'One Direction' amid feud rumours

Simon Cowell shared his son discovered 'One Direction' independently

July 11, 2024

Simon Cowell has revealed that his 10-year-old son Eric is a big fan of One Direction, despite ongoing rumours of his feud with the former band members.

Speaking on Greatest Hits Radio, Cowell shared that Eric discovered the band independently.

Cowell revealed that Eric was surprised to learn of his father's role in their creation.

"Eric is 10 now, but a couple of years ago he said 'Dad listen to this record' and he plays me a One Direction record and said 'do you like it?'" Cowell said.

He added, "I said 'well yeah, I worked with them' and he looked at me and went 'no you didn't!' Those records have really stood the test of time they still really, really sound great."

He believes that if One Direction were to reunite, their tour would generate unprecedented ticket sales.

"They would have the biggest ticket sale in history I genuinely believe that. I don't know whether that's going to happen or not so I'm going to find the next generation," Cowell said.

