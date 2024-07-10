 
Geo News

Who is Carl Radke's new flame after Lindsay Hubbard split?

'Summer House' star Carl Radke spotted with new mystery woman after ex Lindsay Hubbard's baby news

By
Web Desk

July 10, 2024

Summer House star Carl Radke spotted with new mystery woman after ex Lindsay Hubbards baby news
'Summer House' star Carl Radke spotted with new mystery woman after ex Lindsay Hubbard's baby news

Carl Radke was out and about with his new mystery woman.

The Summer House star was spotted at the Everdene bar at Virgin Hotels New York City Tuesday evening, Page Six reported.

Radke, who was accompanied by a brunette dressed in an orange sundress, moccasins and a canvas tote, kept it cool in a black t-shirt, khaki shorts and white Nike sneakers.

The pair were interrupted by a group of girls in between, who recognised Radke, 39, at the bar. Later on, the lady was joined by another man and Radke left from there. 

The development comes after Radke's ex Lindsay Hubbard recently announced pregnancy with her mysterious boyfriend.

Hubbard announced the big news after dating an old flame since January. 

Radke, who previously broke off his engagement with Hubbard 'on-camera' just three months before their wedding, is currently back under the same roof with her filming Summer House season 9. 

However, Hubbard has clarified that he is 'focused' solely on her 'present' and 'future.'

“To be honest, his emotions are no longer my responsibility. It’s just not my problem anymore,” Hubbard told People on Saturday, making sure to note that her former flame likely learned of her pregnancy 'when the rest of the world' found out.

Halle Berry, Glen Close, Kim Kardashian join forces for 'All's Fair' drama
Halle Berry, Glen Close, Kim Kardashian join forces for 'All's Fair' drama
Joey King owned everything with Zac Efron's face as a kid
Joey King owned everything with Zac Efron's face as a kid
Tom Cruise stuns Glen Powell with surprise appearance at 'Twister' premiere
Tom Cruise stuns Glen Powell with surprise appearance at 'Twister' premiere
Lindsay Lohan shares glimpses from her 38th birthday party
Lindsay Lohan shares glimpses from her 38th birthday party
Alec Baldwin to face trial in fatal shooting of cinematographer
Alec Baldwin to face trial in fatal shooting of cinematographer
SZA spills tea on controversial 'Kill Bill' lyrics
SZA spills tea on controversial 'Kill Bill' lyrics
Selena Gomez has talked about 'marriage and children' with Benny: Report
Selena Gomez has talked about 'marriage and children' with Benny: Report
Margot Robbie dreamed 'tons' of kids amid pregnancy news with Tom Ackerley
Margot Robbie dreamed 'tons' of kids amid pregnancy news with Tom Ackerley