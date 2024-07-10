Who is Carl Radke's new flame after Lindsay Hubbard split?

'Summer House' star Carl Radke spotted with new mystery woman after ex Lindsay Hubbard's baby news

Carl Radke was out and about with his new mystery woman.

The Summer House star was spotted at the Everdene bar at Virgin Hotels New York City Tuesday evening, Page Six reported.

Radke, who was accompanied by a brunette dressed in an orange sundress, moccasins and a canvas tote, kept it cool in a black t-shirt, khaki shorts and white Nike sneakers.

The pair were interrupted by a group of girls in between, who recognised Radke, 39, at the bar. Later on, the lady was joined by another man and Radke left from there.

The development comes after Radke's ex Lindsay Hubbard recently announced pregnancy with her mysterious boyfriend.

Hubbard announced the big news after dating an old flame since January.

Radke, who previously broke off his engagement with Hubbard 'on-camera' just three months before their wedding, is currently back under the same roof with her filming Summer House season 9.

However, Hubbard has clarified that he is 'focused' solely on her 'present' and 'future.'



“To be honest, his emotions are no longer my responsibility. It’s just not my problem anymore,” Hubbard told People on Saturday, making sure to note that her former flame likely learned of her pregnancy 'when the rest of the world' found out.