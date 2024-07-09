 
Geo News

'Spider-Man' star Tobey Maguire's ex clears up 20-year-old dating rumours

Tobey Maguire's ex-wife Jennifer Meyer addressed rumours of him dating 20-year-old model Lily Chee

By
Web Desk

July 09, 2024

Spider-Man star Tobey Maguires ex clears up 20-year-old dating rumours
'Spider-Man' star Tobey Maguire's ex clears up 20-year-old dating rumours

Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire's ex-wife Jennifer Meyer debunked rumours of him dating 20-year-old model.

The rumours started when photos of Maguire and model Lily Chee leaving Michael Rubin's Fourth of July party together surfaced online.

The photos showcased the actor's arm on Chee's back igniting rumours of potential romantic connection between the two.

Amid the swirling rumors, an Instagram user questioned Meyer about why Maguire would be involved with someone just three years older than their daughter.

Spider-Man star Tobey Maguires ex clears up 20-year-old dating rumours

The question stated, "Why is your ex-husband banging someone 3 years older than your daughter?"

"I don't usually respond to such nonsense, but he was kindly helping a friend to her car," she explained, adding that he was "being a a good guy."

"And now he has [been] blasted online for dating someone he is not, But thank you for your rude comment, I hope it made you feel better today. Wishing you love and light," she stated.

She further frustratingly stated, "I'm disengaging after this ... don’t believe everything you read (I’m sure you were taught that somewhere) Tobey is as good of a guy as it gets"

Tom Cruise stuns Glen Powell with surprise appearance at 'Twister' premiere
Tom Cruise stuns Glen Powell with surprise appearance at 'Twister' premiere
Lindsay Lohan shares glimpses from her 38th birthday party
Lindsay Lohan shares glimpses from her 38th birthday party
Alec Baldwin to face trial in fatal shooting of cinematographer
Alec Baldwin to face trial in fatal shooting of cinematographer
SZA spills tea on controversial 'Kill Bill' lyrics
SZA spills tea on controversial 'Kill Bill' lyrics
Selena Gomez has talked about 'marriage and children' with Benny: Report
Selena Gomez has talked about 'marriage and children' with Benny: Report
Margot Robbie dreamed 'tons' of kids amid pregnancy news with Tom Ackerley
Margot Robbie dreamed 'tons' of kids amid pregnancy news with Tom Ackerley
Lana Del Rey, Quavo's 'Tough' crowned top new song by fans
Lana Del Rey, Quavo's 'Tough' crowned top new song by fans
'Gavin & Stacey' star Joanna Page clueless about finale script
'Gavin & Stacey' star Joanna Page clueless about finale script