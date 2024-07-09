'Spider-Man' star Tobey Maguire's ex clears up 20-year-old dating rumours

Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire's ex-wife Jennifer Meyer debunked rumours of him dating 20-year-old model.

The rumours started when photos of Maguire and model Lily Chee leaving Michael Rubin's Fourth of July party together surfaced online.

The photos showcased the actor's arm on Chee's back igniting rumours of potential romantic connection between the two.

Amid the swirling rumors, an Instagram user questioned Meyer about why Maguire would be involved with someone just three years older than their daughter.

The question stated, "Why is your ex-husband banging someone 3 years older than your daughter?"

"I don't usually respond to such nonsense, but he was kindly helping a friend to her car," she explained, adding that he was "being a a good guy."

"And now he has [been] blasted online for dating someone he is not, But thank you for your rude comment, I hope it made you feel better today. Wishing you love and light," she stated.

She further frustratingly stated, "I'm disengaging after this ... don’t believe everything you read (I’m sure you were taught that somewhere) Tobey is as good of a guy as it gets"