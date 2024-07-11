 
Cardi B sparks pregnancy speculations in over-sized dress

Cardi B dons over-sized dresses on several occasions and sparks pregnancy speculations

July 11, 2024

Cardi B is on a holiday trip in the French capital with her family as they were seen dining at Cesar on Monday evening.

According to Mail Online, The 31-year-old rapper donned an all-black floaty dress while covering her curves as she heads out for dinner with her team in Paris

It is pertinent to mention that Cardi B has been seen wearing loose-fitting dresses on several occasions and her pregnancy speculations arose. 

As far as the speculations are concerned, the star sparked a speculation about expecting her third child in June as she posted reels on her Instagram stories to document the getaway.

Furthermore, last month in June, speculation arose that she is expecting her third child with Offset.

It is important to mention that while the rapper was attending the 4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, she donned a loose-fitting blazer dress with sheer, black fabric that flowed towards the ground and that increased pregnancy speculations on several occasions.

As far as her career is concerned, Cardi B performed at the 2024 BET Experience in L.A. late last month, and continued to fuel pregnancy rumors when she opted to wear a sparkling, over-sized jersey on stage.

Moreover, despite the speculation, Cardi B herself has yet to publicly address the rumors.

