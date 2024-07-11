 
Matthew McConaughey receives fans' support after shocking injury selfie

Matthew McConaughey shared unrecognizable photo of himself after injury

July 11, 2024

Matthew McConaughey shared an unrecognizable photo of himself.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, McConaughey posted a selfie of himself after her was stung by a bee.

The photo showcased one of The Gentlemen actor's eyes swollen and shut, yet still managed to smile.

In the caption he wrote, "bee swell."

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their well wishes.

One fan wrote, "Of course you made light of a dark moment. No, but seriously, we hope you’re okay."

Another joked, "I hope you told that bee “alright, alright, alright” and he got on his way. Somehow you can still pull off a bee sting, my. Get well soon from a fellow Texan."

"Get well soon Mr. McConaughey. Hopefully, you have an ice pack on your eye. Benadryl and hydrocortisone cream will have you feeling better in know time. Get your coolest shades on and know that your fans love you," the third comment read.

