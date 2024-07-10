Angelina Jolie spotted in a rare outing with daughter Vivienne, after teen dropped dad Pitt's name

Angelina Jolie was spotted in a casual outing with by 15-year-old daughter Vivienne in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The Oscar-winning actress looked effortlessly chic in a loose-fitting pale brown T-shirt.

She tucked the crew neck top into a pair of black trousers and rounded out the look with understated black footwear. Moreover, she also pulled her long blonde-highlighted locks into a low ponytail and added oversized sunglasses. The actress finished her look with a black leather handbag and tiny earrings as well.

As far as Vivienne is concerned, she was casually dressed in a light-colored, oversized T-shirt with loose-fitting jeans. She cuffed the pants and completed her look with well-worn black and white Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers while wearing her hair down.

It is pertinent to mention that the mother-daughter were spotted together months after Vivienne decided to drop Pitt’s name from her surname.

According to People, the former couple's daughter was listed as Vivienne Jolie in the literature, instead of Vivienne Jolie-Pit. However, it’s still not confirm if she has done it legally.

In regards to the move of supposedly changing the name, according to MailOnline, it came after Angelina was ordered by a judge to turn over every NDA agreement that she signed with a third-party over an eight-year period amid the ex-spouses’ ongoing legal battle.

Angelina and Brad, 60, split over seven years ago, but the exes have been embroiled in a contentious feud over custody, the circumstances under which their relationship ended, and their ongoing business affairs.