Justin Timberlake gets emotional while thanking his die-hard fans at latest tour stop

Justin Timberlake is thankful to his fans who came to the latest stop of his ‘Forget Tomorrow World Tour’ on Sunday.

The singer took over the stage at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, and expressed his gratitude towards the crowd and said, “So many of you keep shining [your] light on me, and I want you to know how grateful I am, and I do not take it for granted. And each and every one of you — even you rookies tonight — you have made my life special.”

Timberlake also went as far as to say, “until, I’m somewhere off this earth — wherever that might be — I want you to know that I will never forget each and every one of you… I said I wasn’t gonna cry!”

According to Page Six, one actual rookie, Michael Arkinson, is the 23-year-old cop who pulled Timberlake over in Sag Harbor for a suspected DWI last month.

Moreover, a source revealed that the officer was quite young and he had no clue who Justin was as the source claimed, “He didn’t recognize him or his name.”

It is pertinent to mention that the incident continued to follow the SexyBack singer.

Many fans were spotted in the stadium in Cleveland while they wore T-shirts with his mug shot on it as one of the T-shirt’s said, “I’m Bringing Tipsy Back” as a nod to his hit song.

According to Page Six, a source claimed that Justin appeared ‘very happy’ while he took photos with a few fans at the restaurant.

Furthermore, a concertgoer also stated that Sunday’s show was “one of the best I’ve ever seen!”