Brad Pitt going no 'virtual contact with his adult children' amid divorce with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has not been in any sort of virtual contact with his adult children.

According to People Magazine, a source told them that Brad has made limited visits to his younger kids due to his busy schedule as the actor is currently in UK filming his upcoming movie, “F1.”

As per the insider source, “He has virtually no contact with the adult kids. His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule. Angelina has the kids most of the time, but per their agreement, he has visitation with the younger kids.”

It is pertinent to mention that the former couple is still having a legal battle as they are going to finalize their divorce.

According to Page Six, Pitt has made positive headway in the courtroom while Jolie is winning the favor with her kids.

A source told Page Six, “It’s extremely upsetting. She has used the kids as a weapon against Brad … she has separated them from him. There is a whole pattern: Any time he has a win in court, she hits back with something to do with the kids.”

In regards to the children, Brad and Angelina share six children, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

However, it was reported that his kids are changing their name while legally dropping Pitt from their last name, effectively turning it from “Shiloh Jolie-Pitt” to “Shiloh Jolie.”

As far as Brad Pitt is concerned, he was also seen earlier this week on an outing with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon at the British Grand Prix.