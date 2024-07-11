Kevis Hart sued by actor JT Jackson for an alleged breach of contact

Kevin Hart’s former friend Jonathan “JT” Jackson is reportedly suing him for allegedly fabricating evidence in his famous 2017 extortion case and breaking a subsequent contract.

As reported by Page Six, according to Jackson’s lawsuit, which was filed on Wednesday in Los Angeles, he and Hart signed a “meticulously negotiated” settlement agreement in July 2021 that explained Hart would “issue a powerful public statement proclaiming [Jackson’s] innocence” in the comedian’s sex tape scandal.

It is pertinent to mention that Jackson claims Hart was supposed to say that the incident cost him a valuable friendship and that he lost someone really close.

According to Page six, In October 2021, Hart stated on Instagram that Jackson hadn’t been found guilty because those charges have been dropped against him.

Jackson claimed that Hart failed to “clear Jackson’s name unequivocally and restore his reputation.”

Jackson, who is also an actor and comedian, claimed he “has sustained enormous difficulties in obtaining acting roles” since the alleged breach of contract as his complaint alleges that “Hart’s failure to uphold the contractual obligations has negatively affected [Jackson’s] professional life and financial security.”

As per Page Six, in September 2021, although the extortion charges against Jackson were dropped but he also claimed that in her new lawsuit, Hart fabricated evidence that led to his April 2018 arrest.

According to Jackson, Hart claimed that he received an email that same month from someone demanding 20 bitcoins to prevent the release of even more of the sex tape.

In regards to the sex tape, it was recorded in Las Vegas in August 2017 when hart’s wife, Eniko Hart was pregnant with their first child.

The woman in the tape, model Montia Sabbag, sued both Kevin and Jackson, however, her lawsuit was eventually dismissed.

Furthermore, Kevin apologized for cheating on Eniko and the couple later on welcomed baby No.2.