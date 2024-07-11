Adele under fire for outburst at fan during England's Euro victory

Adele recently attended England's Euro semi-final match against the Netherlands.

During her appearance at the match Adele sparked controversy after seemingly shouting at fans.

In the videos shared by fans, the singer appeared visibly frustrated with the noise from cheering the audience.

Adele apparently shouting "Shut up!" towards the crowd, moments before a crucial penalty kick by England's Harry Kane.



Users quickly criticized Adele for her actions during such a tense and celebratory event.

One commented on Instagram video, "That has to be the most boring stand to be in. The lack of celebrating from everyone and the need for someone to shout shut up at a crowd of people. Crazy how they live."

"She must think she's so f****** important. Welcome to the Adele show, everybody. If we offend her enough she'll make a song about it," another added.

Besides Adele, Ed Sheeran also attended the match witnessing England's victory as they secured their spot in the Euro final.

Notably, the Make You Feel My Love singer has not publicly responded to the backlash.