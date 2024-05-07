 

Katy Perry reacts to her viral fake Met Gala image

By
Web Desk

May 07, 2024

Katy Perry may not have attended the 2024 Met Gala but some creative AI pranksters are trying to fool people.

The 39-year-old crooner took to her official Instagram account on Monday, May 6, and shared her two fake photos on the red carpet of the Met Gala.

Perry confirmed her absence by writing in the caption, “Couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work.”

Moreover, in the carousel, a screenshot of Perry’s mom is also included. Her mom wrote, "Ha Feather! Didn't know you went to the Met. What a gorgeous gown. You look like the Rose Parade, you are your own float lol."

The American Idol judge responded to her mom with a laugh, "lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE!"

Perry also shared a tweet from a fan, who was waiting for her arrival at the Gala while holding a blue butterfly-shaped cutout with ‘Katy 143’ written over it in black.

Additionally, she added a video on the final slide giving a sneak peek into her work.

