By
Web Desk

May 08, 2024

Emma Heming opens up about finding support after Bruce Willis' FTD diagnosis

Emma Heming Willis got candid about finding support after her husband Bruce Willis’ frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis was made public.

During an appearance at the AFTD 2024 Education Conference, the model-actor opened up how “desperately” she needed support after her husband’s shocking diagnosis.

“I could breathe,” Emma could be heard saying in a clip from the event shared on Instagram, per People Magazine. “I could really exhale and sort of just feel this weight lift from my shoulders.”

“But everything changed for the better once we were able to disclose his diagnosis. I was able to seek the support that I so desperately needed for my husband, for our whole family,” she added.

Elsewhere during the event, Emma, who has been advocating for FTD and also sharing supportive messages for people taking care of those suffering from the disease, said, “My mission is to raise as much awareness of FTD as I can.”

“My goal? To one day see a treatment and cure,” said Emma, who shares two kids with The Sixth Sense star.

Announcing that the Hollywood star’s Aphasia has progressed into FTD, his family said in a statement, "Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same."

"It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time.

"Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible," the family concluded.

