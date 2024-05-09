Zayn Malik credits Gigi Hadid for daughter's unique talent

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid broke up after welcoming daughter Khai in September 2020

Zayn Malik thinks that his daughter Khai is more like Gigi Hadid.

In his recent interview with The Zach Sang Show, the 31-year-old singer talked about his life and career in detail.

Zayn shared that Khai was developing musical talent which he somewhat linked to Gigi.

“She can play a little bit. She’s not at an expert level, but she’s got a bit of rhythm when she’s hitting the drums. I can tell that she definitely can develop that into something. Her mom was actually really good at Guitar Hero on the drums,” he said.

Zayn continued, “I was like, ‘Maybe she got that from her mom.’ Cuz I was diabolical at it, and G used to beat me all the time. I used to be like, ‘What the f-ck. I’m a musician, and she beats me at this game.’ But Khai‘s got that too.”

The One Direction alum and the model started dating in 2015 and had a few fall outs during their six-year relationship.

After welcoming their daughter in September, 2020, the couple called it quits for good in October 2021.