Prince Harry accused of ‘twisting the narrative’ over King Charles snub

Prince Harry has been accused of “twisting the narrative” about King Charles declining to meet him upon his return to the UK.



During a discussion on Harry’s demand to see his cancer-stricken father during his trip to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, a royal expert claimed that the Duke is using the situation to his advantage.

At one point during the argument, GB News' host Emily Carver accused Harry of "twisting the narrative," suggesting that he could be trying to play the victim.

"Prince Harry was coming to the UK anyway for this Invictus Games event. He didn't bring his children with him, didn't bring his wife,” she said.

"He clearly hadn't wasn't intending to necessarily use this trip as a as a get together as an olive branch to his father. But yet he gets his spokesperson to say it's the King's diary that's far too full?"

To this, royal expert and biographer, Angela Levin agreed, and said, "Harry could have made an effort. I don't think it would be a good idea to go to the garden party, because the King has to go round to everybody else.

"But he could have actually said if I see you just for a few minutes afterwards, I know you're very tired, but let me pop round. I think he's demanding. He doesn't give in, he won't compromise. And it's really, really sad,” she added.

She went on to claim that Harry only wanted to meet with the King in order to "be seen" with the Royal Family ahead of his planned trip to Nigeria with Meghan Markle.

"He wanted to be seen with his father so that when he and Meghan go to Nigeria, he can imply that the Royal Family actually agree with what he's doing and are supporting him."