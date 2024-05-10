Meghan Markle reunites with Prince Harry in Britain

Archie and Lilibet parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were said to have reunited at Heathrow last night

Meghan Markle has reportedly reunited with husband Prince Harry at Britain’s Heathrow airport following the Duke’s Invictus Games event in UK.



According to a report by The Sun, Archie and Lilibet parents were said to have reunited at Heathrow after Prince Harry was snapped there last night.

The Duke was seen heading into the Windsor Suite in the early evening and was said to have met up with Meghan inside.

The report further claims they were said to have then boarded a British Airways flight to Abuja, Nigeria - and were seen walking onto the tarmac.

The royal couple were headed to Nigeria, where they would spend three days, taking part in "cultural activities" on the invitation of the country’s chief of defence staff.

Earlier, there were claims Prince Harry was snubbed by his father King Charles and brother Prince William during his UK trip.