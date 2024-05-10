 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle arrive in Nigeria after secret reunion in London

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle land in Nigeria after the duo met at Heathrow airport in London

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in Nigeria after Duke’s UK trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched down in Nigeria today for a brief 3-day visit, following a secret reunion in London last night.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, met Harry at the Heathrow Airport yesterday and then the duo boarded a British Airways flight to Abuja, per Daily Mail.

Their trip faced a slight delay due to the pilot falling ill. However, the sick pilot was soon replaced and the couple began their journey.

This comes after Harry received a warm welcome in his home country as he hosted the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games at St. Paul's Cathedral in London.

While the event went well, the Duke could not meet King Charles. Soon after touching down in London, a spokesman for Harry confirmed that he will seeing his father during the trip.

"It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program. The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

