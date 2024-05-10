Kris Jenner talks retirement plans after sharing sad health update

Kris Jenner recently talked about retirement plans.



In an interview with James Corden on SiriusXM’s This Life of Mine with James Corden, the momager said that she doesn’t plan on leaving work anytime soon.

“My mom [Mary Jo Campbell] retired when she was 82. And she talks about her job every single day when we’re together, and she will say to me, ‘Oh, my job kept me young, and with purpose, and with joy,’” the Kardashians matriarch shared.

Kris shared that she hopes to continue working because it adds “all sorts of different qualities” to her daily life.

“It’s finding solutions for things. It’s your organizational skills. It’s your people skills. It’s the love of life. It’s having somewhere to go,” she said.

The 68-year-old reality TV star further added, “Getting up, getting dressed, presenting yourself to the world a certain way, and interacting with the people that you love.”

Her interview comes after Kardashians trailer for season 5 showed Kris telling her daughters about her recent medical tests.

“I had my scan. They found a cyst and like a little tumor,” she told Khloé Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner while sitting next to her boyfriend Corey Gamble.