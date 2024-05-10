Ringo Starr shares rare insight into friendship with Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney seemingly shares a close bond with Ringo Starr

Photo: Ringo Starr shares rare insight into friendship with Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney is seemingly enjoying his new company with Ringo Starr.

The legendary musician Ringo Starr, original named Sir Richard Starkey MBE, recently talked to USA Today about his relationship with fellow musician Paul McCartney while promoting his new country album.

During this chat, the 83-year-old star was asked, “Do you feel about ‘Now and Then’ finally being out?”

To this he replied, “I did love “Now and Then” and we did hear it in 1995 and we’d done (the other two vault songs) already and then it came to a halt.”

He even recalled, “And then I got a call from Paul (in 2022) and he asked, ‘Do you want to drum on it?’ It’s great for me to have John’s (Lennon) voice coming at me.”

“Thanks to Peter Jackson with the machine that can pull out anything from anything. Paul went in with a string section; he worked really hard on it and I just sang on some of it,” the singer continued.

Then, the interviewer asked him about his latest meetups with Paul McCartney.

Spilling the beans on these frequent meetings, Ringo admitted, “If he comes to L.A. we certainly do something and when I get to England we’ll do something there. It’s just what we do.”

He also revealed, “We went to Paris together (in March) for Stella McCartney’s clothing line. But really we went there for the lunch (laughs). But no, really, we were hanging out. We went by train and were all sitting in the same carriage.”

Wrapping up the topic, he remarked, “We had a good time.”