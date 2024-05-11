 

Chris Rock declines Oscar slap parody role in Jerry Seinfeld 'Unfrosted'

Jerry Seinfeld discussed Chris Rock's decision to skip 'Unfrosted' parody

May 11, 2024

Chris Rock declines Oscar slap parody role in Jerry Seinfeld 'Unfrosted'

Jerry Seinfeld recently revealed that he wanted Chris Rock to take part in a parody of the infamous 2022 Oscars slap incident in his Netflix movie, Unfrosted.

The role, however, went to Cedric the Entertainer after Rock expressed he was still shaken by the event and felt unable to perform the scene.

Unfrosted is a comedic take on the creation of Pop-Tarts, dramatizing the rivalry between cereal giants Kellogg’s and Post.

On the Fly on the Wall podcast, Seinfeld explained that the planned scene would have mirrored the Oscars incident, with Rock retaliating against an aggressor on stage.

"We shot that right after the Will Smith slap. I was going to have somebody come up on the stage and have Chris punch ’em out as they got there," he said.

Despite the potential for humor, Rock's personal unease with the situation led him to decline the role.

"Without the Will Smith thing, I think it’s funny..." adding, "There’s still kind of a residual darkness around that moment, But if Chris is there and wants to do it, you get it."

