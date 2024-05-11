Prince William ignores Prince Harry as if he ‘no longer exists'

Prince William snubbed Invictus Games’ service invite from Prince Harry amid feud, source

Prince William ignores his brother Prince Harry as if he "no longer exists," claimed an expert after he snubbed the Duke’s invite for the Invictus Games service.



According to People Magazine, Harry invited his father, King Charles, his brother, Prince William and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, for the Service of Thanksgiving commemorating a decade of the Invictus Games at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

However, no one showed up at the event. Prince Harry was even snubbed by King Charles after he tried to set up a meeting with him ahead of his visit.

According to Harry’s spokesperson, Charles could not meet Harry due to his packed schedule, adding that he hopes to see him soon.

But William did not even issue a statement on why he missed the ceremony with royal author Tom Quinn pointing out that Harry seems to “no longer exist” for the Prince.

Quinn told The Mirror, "Harry's visit to the UK has done nothing to repair royal relations – Harry has been very publicly snubbed by his father and brother.”

“Despite being stricken with cancer King Charles says he is too busy to see his son; Harry's brother doesn't even bother to issue an excuse.

"He says nothing. It is as if Harry no longer exists. There's been no obvious criticism from either side, but the silence from William is deafening."