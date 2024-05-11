 

Prince William ignores Prince Harry as if he ‘no longer exists'

Prince William snubbed Invictus Games’ service invite from Prince Harry amid feud, source

By
Web Desk

May 11, 2024

Prince William ignores Prince Harry as if he ‘no longer exists’

Prince William ignores his brother Prince Harry as if he "no longer exists," claimed an expert after he snubbed the Duke’s invite for the Invictus Games service.

According to People Magazine, Harry invited his father, King Charles, his brother, Prince William and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, for the Service of Thanksgiving commemorating a decade of the Invictus Games at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

However, no one showed up at the event. Prince Harry was even snubbed by King Charles after he tried to set up a meeting with him ahead of his visit.

According to Harry’s spokesperson, Charles could not meet Harry due to his packed schedule, adding that he hopes to see him soon.

But William did not even issue a statement on why he missed the ceremony with royal author Tom Quinn pointing out that Harry seems to “no longer exist” for the Prince.

Quinn told The Mirror, "Harry's visit to the UK has done nothing to repair royal relations – Harry has been very publicly snubbed by his father and brother.”

“Despite being stricken with cancer King Charles says he is too busy to see his son; Harry's brother doesn't even bother to issue an excuse.

"He says nothing. It is as if Harry no longer exists. There's been no obvious criticism from either side, but the silence from William is deafening."

More From Entertainment

Tate McRae reflects on SNL performance: 'It's so crazy'

Tate McRae reflects on SNL performance: 'It's so crazy'
Kelly Clarkson's THIS habit brews ‘tension behind scenes' of talk show

Kelly Clarkson's THIS habit brews ‘tension behind scenes' of talk show
‘Baby Reindeer' row rages on as Piers Morgan gets involved

‘Baby Reindeer' row rages on as Piers Morgan gets involved
Meghan Markle confirms Prince Harry's claims in 'Spare' are true? video

Meghan Markle confirms Prince Harry's claims in 'Spare' are true?
How Will Smith, Chris Rock bounced back from Oscars slap

How Will Smith, Chris Rock bounced back from Oscars slap

Princess Diana would be 'so proud' of Prince Harry for THIS reason

Princess Diana would be 'so proud' of Prince Harry for THIS reason
Prince Harry, Meghan talk about 'Nigerian Welcome' after King Charles snub: 'message is clear'

Prince Harry, Meghan talk about 'Nigerian Welcome' after King Charles snub: 'message is clear'
Prince William rejects latest claims about Kate Middleton video

Prince William rejects latest claims about Kate Middleton
Prince Harry being offered millions to spill juicy Royal secrets in ‘Spare' sequel video

Prince Harry being offered millions to spill juicy Royal secrets in ‘Spare' sequel
King Charles insists on strict terms for meeting with Prince Harry after UK snub video

King Charles insists on strict terms for meeting with Prince Harry after UK snub
Anti-monarchy group speaks out as King Charles snubbed Prince Harry

Anti-monarchy group speaks out as King Charles snubbed Prince Harry
King Charles meets with David Beckham after telling Prince Harry he's busy

King Charles meets with David Beckham after telling Prince Harry he's busy