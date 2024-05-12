 

Sabrina Carpenter marks 25th birthday with nostalgic photos

Sabrina Carpenter celebrated her 25th birthday bash on Saturday, May 11.

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter marked her 25th birthday with adorable childhood photos and a sweet tribute to her new hit song.

On Saturday, May 11, the Feather singer took to her official Instagram to share her several baby photos.

She captioned the celebratory post with her new hit single Espresso lyrics, writing, "That's that me birthday."

In the first photo of the carousel, Sabrina can be seen smiling and throwing her hands in her toddler era, donning a red Ohio State University shirt.

The second photo features the Girl Meets World alum in her early days of acting career, posing for picture and giving a cute smile while wearing a sparkling purple dress.

The final photo showcases a few months old Sabrina with her palm against her forehead and with a pacifier in her mouth.

Moreover, she shared a photo of her birthday cake to her Instagram stories, with a nod to her chart-topping song.

The white frosted cake was topped with sprinkles and cookie dough with writing that reads "Is 25 that sweet? I guess so!"



