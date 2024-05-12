 

Jeff Daniels reveals the secret of long-lasting marriage

Jeff Dani spills the beans on his nearly 45-year-long successful marriage

For Jeff Daniels, the secret behind his long-lasting marriage is to stay silent when necessary.

In a chat with People, Jeff joked that it is important to "Know when to shut up," noting that "Mansplaining is a disease, and the cure is to just stop talking."

Elsewhere in the interview, The Newsroom star opened up about the influence his wife has on his life. "In the good times and the bad, she's been a leveling influence — my biggest fan, my biggest cheerleader — telling me it'll be okay," adding, "You're going to get something else. It turned out she was right."

Married in July 1979, Jeff said he has no regret about shifting to the Midwest. "I didn't want what happened to some other people to happen to me. I didn't want to get contaminated by stardom," he said. "For the family, staying away from all the fame stuff felt like the right decision."

