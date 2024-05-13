'Dancing On Ice' star Sonny Jay, Danielle Peazer share major family update

Sonny Jay and Danielle Peazer who won Dancing On Ice in 2021, started dating summer of 2023

Sonny Jay, the Dancing On Ice star has welcomed his first child with his girlfriend Danielle Peazer.



On Sunday, May 12, the 30-year-old dancer took to his official Instagram account to announce the news of the arrival of his daughter.

In the celebratory joint post, Sonny and Danielle posted a cute video of the little one's toes.

The new parents captioned the heartmetling video that reads, “And then there were 3…She's here and she's perfect”.

Later Sonny posted another story, giving a sweet tribute to the mother of his baby.

“Overwhelmed, to say the least,” he wrote. “We’re at home and enjoying our little baby bubble. It's been the best.”

He continued, “Danielle has been incredible and my love has grown for her even more. I cannot wait to share this journey with you all. I feel so content right now.”

The news came 18 months after Sonny announced his split from his ex-fiance Lauren Faith after 5 years of relationship.

Additionally, Danielle has previously dated One Direction star Liam Payne.