Jennifer Lawrence cracks witty joke over 'conversion therapy'

May 13, 2024
Jennifer Lawrence just used her spontaneous wit at the 35th GLAAD Media Awards held on May 11, 2024.
As the 33-year-old Red Sparrow star presented the Vito Russo Award to musician Orville Peck, she stated, "I love the gay community. In fact, I was in love with a homosexual. He was my first love."
"I tried to convert him for years, but now I know conversion therapy doesn't work. Did you hear me, Mike Pence? I said conversion therapy isn't real," she added as she called out former Vice President of the platform, Mike Pence.
"Even though I know you think it worked on you," The Hunger Games actress quipped.
For background context, in a January 2018 statement to PEOPLE by Alyssa Farah Griffin, Pence’s then- press secretary stated that the executive has never supported the concept of "conversion therapy" adding that “the accusation is totally false with no basis in fact.”
A representative for Mike Pence has not responded to PEOPLE magazine’s request for comment as of yet.
Jennifer Lawrence then proceeded to pay tribute the 36-year-old Iris Rose crooner, addressing him as her "favorite musician and good friend.”