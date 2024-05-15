 

Kate Hudson shares only thing she ‘was so afraid of'

Kate Hudson's first musical album 'Glorious' is slated to be released on 17th May, 2024

By
Web Desk

May 15, 2024

Photo: Kate Hudson shares only thing she ‘was so afraid of'

Kate Hudson, who is an Oscar-nominated American actress, got candid about her personal choices and career.

Recently, Kate marked her presence for an interview with People Magazine for their cover story and promoted her first musical album, Glorious, which is slated to be released on 17th May, 2024.

During the same chat, The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress reflected on the events after which her fame as an actress sky-rocketed.

Speaking of her early career gigs, which turned out to be successful for young Kate, she addressed, "I became really sort of successful young."

Kate also addressed, "So going and making a record or pursuing music took a very far back seat to what was happening in my career at the time…but I never lost sight of what I love."

"I was like, 'If I don't do this, it'll be a great regret,'" Kate also stated.

She even mentioned, "Sticking to status quo is not how I've ever lived my life. I've always been fearless in the decisions I've made, whether it is in relationships or in career, but this was the one thing that I was so afraid of.”

“It's like I switched something in my brain, and I was like, 'I'm just going to do it. [expletive] it,'" the actress-turned-singer remarked before confessing her love for “music.”

