 

Megan Fox wipes out socials marking 38th birthday

Megan Fox celebrated her 38th birthday on May 16, 2024

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

Megan Fox wipes out socials marking 38th birthday

Megan Fox just signaled at a new chapter of life as she marked her 38th birthday on May 16, 2024.

The Till Death actress appears to have cleared out her official Instagram account, taking down all uploads and removing the accounts she followed.

Up till now her account shows that she has no posts, does not follow anyone on the platform however, still has a whopping 21.9 million followers.

Previously, the Transformers star used the social media platform to keep her followers updated of her new brunette bob makeover and upload a few glam and sparkly looks.

This is also not the first time Fox has deactivated her Instagram account, with a previous blackout occurring in February 2023.

She returned a few days later to speak up over the fact that there was no cheating involved in her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly amid rumors at the time.

In a March episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, as the host, Alex Cooper pointed out the couple’s engagement and relationship, Megan Fox responded that the duo’s matters were not for "not for public consumption.”

More From Showbiz

Adam Sandler returns for 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Adam Sandler returns for 'Happy Gilmore 2'
Sophie Turner admits keeping 'children away' from 'public eye' is 'tough'

Sophie Turner admits keeping 'children away' from 'public eye' is 'tough'
50 Cent aims to rattle Jay-Z on social media

50 Cent aims to rattle Jay-Z on social media
Olivia Munn vows to fight cancer for little son

Olivia Munn vows to fight cancer for little son

Brad Pitt finds himself in hot waters amid winery lawsuit

Brad Pitt finds himself in hot waters amid winery lawsuit

More fun, fewer tears describe 'Young Sheldon' last goodbye

More fun, fewer tears describe 'Young Sheldon' last goodbye

Nicola Coughlan loves to get 'naked' by choice in 'Bridgerton'

Nicola Coughlan loves to get 'naked' by choice in 'Bridgerton'
Cher explains the change of heart on the highest honour

Cher explains the change of heart on the highest honour
John Oates reveals 'it was a miracle' band 'lasted that long'

John Oates reveals 'it was a miracle' band 'lasted that long'
Selena Gomez shows fans how much her man loves her

Selena Gomez shows fans how much her man loves her
Olivia Rodrigo almost flashes her Guts tour crowd video

Olivia Rodrigo almost flashes her Guts tour crowd
Rare photos of Rihanna take internet by storm

Rare photos of Rihanna take internet by storm