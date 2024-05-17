John Legend pens sweet tribute on son Miles’ big day

John legend marked his son Miles Theodre’s 6th birthday with a sweet note.



The 45-year-old singer took to his official Instagram account on Thursday, May 16 to wish his eldest son.

In the celebratory post, John posted a series of photos of him and Miles showing off his father-son relationship.

The first photo showcased smiling Miles holding balloons, while in the second slide he can be seen sitting on a lounge chair.

Another snap in the carousel features Miles and his younger sibling playing while the follow-up image is captured inside a tennis court.

Legend added a final photo of Miles relaxing on his meditating mother, Chrissy Teigen in a water spring.

Moreover, the EGOT winner wrote a heartwarming tribute to his son in the caption, he began by wishing Miles, “Our beautiful big boy Miles Theodore turns 6 today!"

John continued by praising the 6-year-old for his extraordinary capabilities, he wrote, “He’s so smart, loving and big-hearted and somehow very good at sports despite his father.”

“We love you, Miles!” John concluded the caption with heart emojis.



