Pakistan's 'The Glassworker' presented at Cannes Film Festival

KARACHI: Pakistan's first hand-made animated film The Glassworker has been presented at the world's largest Cannes Film Festival.

The Glassworker is being presented by Geo Films, created by Mano Animation Studios, the film will be released across Pakistan under the banner of Geo Films and Mandviwalla Entertainment this summer.

On the occasion of the presentation of the film at the Cannes Film Festival, a panel discussion of the filmmakers was organised by Pakistan Crescent Collective.

Speaking at the premiere of the film, director Usman Riaz said, "I started this journey 10 years ago in 2014 and at that time no one believed that this film would gain so much fame."

On the other hand, the film's producer Khizr Riaz said that it is "a dream come true" to have a Pakistani film recognised by the international animation industry.

Pakistan Academy Selection Committee Chairman Muhammad Naqvi said that the manner in which The Glassworker has represented Pakistan at the Cannes Film Festival is a matter of pride for all of us as Pakistanis.

The Glassworker is the first film from the subcontinent to be selected for competition at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2024.

The Glassworker was selected for the official competition alongside Hollywood and Japanese animated films, which is a huge honour. It should be noted that Geo Films has also played an important role in the revival of Pakistani cinemas.

